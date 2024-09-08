Gerakan vice-president pleads not guilty to CBT

KUANTAN: Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) vice-president Datuk Yap Kim Heng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM15,950 in stall rentals.

Yap, 62, also the state party leader and the Kuantan Amateur Basketball Association (KABA) deputy chairman made the plea before Judge Maimoonah Aid.

He was charged in his capacity as KABA deputy chairman with committing CBT by not depositing cheques for between RM1,350 and RM4,200 issued by Dai Sou Nasi Lemak for rental payments into the association’s account, but that of his wife, children and own accounts

The offence was allegedly committed from May 8, 2018, until June 15, 2021, at a bank in Jalan Air Putih here.

Yap was charged with committing the offence under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment for not less than two years and a maximum of 20 years with whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Judge Maimoonah set bail at RM18,000 for all charges and ordered Yap to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at an MACC office once a month.

She also set Sept 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif appeared for the prosecution while lawyer R. Balabedha represented Yap.