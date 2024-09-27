GISBH members especially leaders were gifted wives for continued loyalty, IGP reveals

PETALING JAYA: Loyal Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings Sdn Bhd members who obey the instructions or commandments by their leaders will be “gifted” certain women as wives in addition to being promoted as a leader, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed.

Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, recently, Razarudin said as such all members who join GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) must obey all the leaders’ instructions as members who do not agree or try to leave the group will be threatened.

Further investigations by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) found that in order to achieve this goal, GISBH followers will be exposed to the Aurad Muhammadiah doctrine via pamphlets or reading materials to ensure high fanaticism towards their leader.

Razarudin further said, there were reports received by the PDRM, where some followers claimed that they had been threatened if they no longer agreed with the leaders’ instructions and wanted to leave this group.

For those who obey and comply, Razarudin said they will be appointed or appointed as leaders in addition to being given certain women as wives.

“Because of that, when we (the police) investigated several individuals, including the top leader of GISBH, he had more than two wives.

“For disobedient followers, they will be threatened and not allowed to leave this group,“ he said when contacted by the Malay daily, yesterday.

Razarudin said the investigation team is continuing to identify the background and identity of about 10,000 members who have joined GISBH.

This, he said, is because the number of all members including children were only obtained by the police based on the documents seized after a series of raids across the country.

“We (police) still need to see who these people are, how they registered as GISBH members. Is this registration based on the law ? ,“ he explained.

In the meantime, Razarudin did not rule out the possibility of a police investigation into GISBH’s top management under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“The focus of (our) police investigation will go towards organised crime and we will see first, whether there is a need to detain them after this under SOSMA or not,“ he said.

Additionally, police investigations conducted under the Income Tax Act 1967 also found that GISBH had not paid taxes since the company was established.

“So far, we understand that these people have never paid tax, however we have left it to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to do further review,“ he said.

Yesterday, Razarudin in a statement revealed that the beliefs carried by GISBH followers are too fanatical and deify their leaders to the point of distorting the true teachings of Islam.

PDRM’s investigation into GISBH found that the company’s business methods were driven by their version of Aurad Muhammadiah holdings.

This doctrine is seen as very dangerous to national security, especially against the teachings of Islam in the country.