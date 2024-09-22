GISBH: Syariah Lower Court allows bail bond on madrasah chairman, principal

SEREMBAN: The Syariah Lower Court here today allowed the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Department (JHEAINS) ‘s application for a bail bond on the chairman and principal of a madrasah in Kuala Pilah suspected of being connected to GISB Holdings (GISBH).

Judge Nurul Akmar Mohamad Hilmi granted the application to allow the JHEAINS enforcement division to complete the investigation against the suspects under Section 22 of the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1996 and Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1992 (Amendment 2019).

Nurul Akmar ordered each suspect, aged 58 and 51, to pay RM2,000 bail with two sureties who are residents of Negeri Sembilan. The court also set Nov 12 for mention.

Meanwhile, JHEAINS director Mohd Asri Abdullah, in a statement, said the suspects were detained yesterday to facilitate further investigation on a religious school believed to be operating without a permit in Kuala Pilah, adding that both individuals were apprehended after providing their statements at the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters.

He said during the interrogation, both individuals were suspected of attempting to revive the Aurad Muhammadiyah teachings, declared deviant by the state Mufti Department.

“JHEAINS applied for a bail bond at the Syariah Lower Court today to complete the investigation papers and ensure their attendance on the case mention date which is on Nov 12,“ he said.

Media reported that on Sept 12, JHEAINS sealed two houses being used as an unregistered madrasah housing 40 boys aged between 10 and 12 in a village in Kuala Pilah following reports of alleged sexual misconduct involving residents of the facility, with inspections conducted at the premises on Sept 6.

Previously, four teaching assistants at the madrasah were charged at the Sessions Court here for committing physical sexual assaults against the children.