Strengthening integrity through education, says chief secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Strengthening integrity in society requires more than enforcement—it must begin with education to cultivate a culture of ethical behaviour, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Speaking after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner’s shooting programme at the Malaysian Prisons College shooting range in Kajang, he stressed that integrity should be embedded in daily life.

“Integrity cannot be a one-off initiative. It requires consistent effort and long-term commitment,” he said.

The event was attended by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, and Malaysian Prisons College director Zulkifli Abdul Manah.

Shamsul Azri also highlighted the importance of balancing work with physical activities to maintain mental and physical fitness.

He noted that programmes like the MACC’s shooting event help improve self-defence, focus, and discipline while promoting overall well-being.

Meanwhile, Azam Baki emphasised the Chief Secretary’s role in advancing anti-corruption efforts.

“The MACC fully supports these efforts and works closely with the civil service, particularly through training programmes to reinforce integrity among civil servants,” he said.