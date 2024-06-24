Goat breeder crushed to death by falling sago tree in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A goat breeder was killed after being crushed by a sago tree in Kampung Kolam, Mengabang Telipot, here this afternoon.

The victim, Mohamad Muaqil Mohamad Sabri, 26, was found unconscious by his father, who came to meet him at the location around 1.30 pm.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim was later taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) Hospital.

“The report was made by the victim’s brother, who works as a labourer. The victim was found to have died due to severe head injuries after being crushed by a sago tree he had cut down himself to feed his goats,” he said when contacted today.

Azli said the investigation found no criminal elements, and the case is classified as sudden death