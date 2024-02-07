Gov’t committed to fulfilling Matriculation placements for top SPM students - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s assurance regarding the placement of outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers in matriculation programmes, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He assured those questioning the announcement not to worry, as the government was prepared to address the matter and had plans in place.

“When we say we will provide places for students who scored 10As and above, we mean it. So don’t raise questions on how it will be done because the most important thing is that they will be given the opportunity.

“We are not merely making assumptions. When we say we will provide places, we will,” he told reporters here today.

Zambry spoke after a visit and the inauguration of the Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (AMDI) of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) as the BrachyAcademy Centre of Excellence in Bertam.

Zambry’s comments were in response to MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s concerns about how the matriculation programme could accommodate all eligible students without affecting the Bumiputera quota.

Regarding the Bumiputera quota, Zambry emphasised that Prime Minister Anwar had clarified the matter, stating that the quota would not be compromised.

“All students who scored 10As and above will be accepted, and the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will make every effort to ensure that these top students receive places in either the matriculation or university foundation programmes,” he said.

“However, as we know, some students may secure places in both matriculation and university foundation programmes, so they will be distributed accordingly,” he added.

Last Sunday, Anwar announced that the government guaranteed that all SPM graduates who scored 10As and above, regardless of race and region, would be offered the opportunity to continue their studies at the matriculation level beginning this year.

The Prime Minister stated that the decision, agreed upon by the Cabinet last Friday, would not affect the existing Bumiputera student quota.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Ministry of Education (KPM) would work closely with KPT to coordinate and ensure the placement of all outstanding SPM graduates in the matriculation programme.