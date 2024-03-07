Government to launch big data superapp for housing development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is developing a big data analytics-driven superapp as a reference tool for developers, buyers, and architects for new housing development projects.

Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), Nga Kor Ming, said the superapp is expected to be launched next year.

“The superapp will help buyers check developers’ backgrounds, including the background of new residential areas that will be built. For developers, it will help them manage their business more effectively and ensure that housing projects are developed in suitable areas.

“It also improves the ease of doing business and helps them make more accurate decisions. This also helps reduce property overhang because, from the big data analysis, we will know which areas are suitable for what types of products and houses, so developers can base their feasibility studies on this data analysis,“ he said.

Nga said this at a press conference after the launching of the ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable On Construction and Housing (ACMROCH) and the 23rd International Architecture, Interior Design, and Building Exhibition 2024 (ARCHIDEX) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Earlier in his speech, Nga said China had been a frontrunner in technology, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and development, and was confident that ASEAN would benefit greatly from increased collaboration and exchange with China.

By leveraging China’s technological advancements, he said ASEAN could accelerate its own growth and development across various industries, particularly in construction and housing.

“What I find impressive is the leap in the use of digital technologies as well as renewable energy, where China is leading the world.

“Strategic collaborations with China regarding green construction technologies will help ASEAN and the wider Asia-Pacific region in our collective efforts to transition away from fossil fuels. We need smart people to make smart cities work for us,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Nga said that his ministry was targeting a trade value of RM1 billion over the four days of the International Architecture, Interior Design, and Building Exhibition (ARCHIDEX) 2024, which begins today, with more than 40,000 visitors from 100 countries expected to participate.

“Over 700 companies have already been placed in 11 exhibition halls where there is a waiting list, with 200 more companies unable to participate in the exhibition.

“Therefore, next year when Malaysia chairs ASEAN, the Ministry of Local Government Development will collaborate with REHDA (Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia) and other companies to organise the ASEAN Property Summit 2025, which will be a larger exhibition,“ he said.

Earlier, Anwar and Nga witnessed the handover of a Letter of Intent from PR1MA chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Nazri Md Shariff, through its subsidiary PR1MA Communications Sdn Bhd, to Henry Hsu Yen Shuenn, the Deputy Country Director, Malaysia Device Business Department, Consumer Business Group, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

The handover ceremony marks a collaboration to integrate Huawei’s smart devices into PR1MA developments to enhance the quality of life for residents.