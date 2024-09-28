Government waiting for Saudi Arabia’s response on additional Haj quota for 2025

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian government is awaiting a response from Saudi Arabia regarding the additional Hajj quota for 2025, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said his team had written an appeal to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah regarding the matter.

“In that appeal, I asked Tawfiq to consider Malaysia to be given an additional Hajj quota for the year 2025,” he told reporters after the inauguration ceremony of Majlis Perasmian Muzakarah Haji Peringkat Kebangsaan Ke-41 Musim Haji 1446H here tonight.

“We have been doing this since last year after the 2023 Hajj season ended and we hope that Saudi Arabia will decide.”

Mohd Na’im said Malaysia still maintains a Hajj quota of 31,600 for Malaysian pilgrims.

Following that, he said Lembaga Tabung Haji had started preparations for the Hajj for the 1446H/2025 season by holding the Majlis Perasmian Muzakarah Haji Peringkat Kebangsaan ke-41 in Kota Bharu for three days starting today.

He also said the Muzakarah Hajj programme was very significant in thoroughly discussing emerging issues and should be given priority to be highlighted in the coming Hajj season.

“All the views presented in this Muzakarah are not only important for the national Hajj pilgrims but for all Malaysian Muslims in understanding the wisdom and ways of performing the Hajj and its laws,“ he added.