Govt launches anti-dumping duty investigation into pet from China and Indonesia - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is launching an investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) originating from China and Indonesia, according to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

In a statement today, the ministry said the probe has been initiated following a petition from domestic producer, Recron (M) Sdn Bhd.

The company alleged that imports of the subject merchandise originating or exported from both countries were sold at a price much lower than their domestic selling prices (dumped price).

Recron added that dumped imports from China and Indonesia have increased in absolute quantity and caused material injury to it.

MITI said the government has initiated the investigation under section 20 of the Countervailing & Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 (the Act) and Regulation 2 of the Countervailing & Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994.

“A preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation.

“If the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” said the ministry.

MITI said it will distribute questionnaires and relevant documents to domestic producers, foreign exporters/producers of the subject merchandise in China and Indonesia, importers, and related governments.

“Other interested parties who wish to participate in the anti-dumping duty investigation may request the questionnaires in writing to MITI no later than Aug 23, 2024,” it said.

Interested parties may also provide their views in writing, questionnaire responses and additional supporting evidence to MITI by Sept 6, 2024.