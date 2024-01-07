Govt plans to build 18 waste-to-energy plants by 2040 - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is planning to build 18 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants that combust solid waste to produce electricity in the peninsula by 2040, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said the WTE technology that is currently being used in several countries has proven effective in reducing the amount of solid waste that needs to be sent to landfills.

He said the technology is safe to use in Malaysia because the WTE plant operates at a consistently high temperature and is equipped with a flue gas treatment system capable of preventing harmful gases from being released into the environment.

“Additionally, this new technology does not require a large area of ​​land and does not produce leachate, foul smell and methane gas that has a negative impact on public health and the environment. Hence, this WTE concept is one of the best options for the environment and people’s well-being.

“According to a survey by the National Solid Waste Management Department, the WTE plant is capable of generating 600 megawatts of renewable energy,” he said in reply to Sim Tze Min (PH-Bayan Baru) during Question Time.

Nga said the 18 proposed WTE plants will be built in Kedah (Jabi and Padang Cina); Johor (Bukit Payung, Seelong and Sedili); Pahang (Jabor-Jerangau and Belenggu); Melaka (Sungai Udang); Kuala Lumpur (Rawang); Selangor (Jeram, Tanjung 12 and Rawang 2); Penang (Pulau Burung); Perak (Lahat, Taiping and Manjung), Terengganu (Tertak Batu) and Kelantan (Jedok).

“The construction of the WTE plants is still at the planning stage and subject to the government’s financial position as well as the sustainability of the WTE model offered,” he said.

On the plan to develop an integrated solid waste management system, Nga said the government will create 100 recycling collection centres this year, especially in urban areas.

“We will expand so that all cities and major towns will have drive-through recycling centres, especially at their shopping malls.

“At the same time, efforts to help enhance public awareness are very much welcomed to help increase the country’s recycling rate from 33 per cent to 40 per cent by 2025,” he said.