Pre-Tahfiz Programme shows Islam flourishing under Unity Gov’t - Ahmad Zahid

NIBONG TEBAL: The Department of Community Development (Kemas) Kindergarten Pre-Tahfiz Programme is a testament to the fact that Islam is flourishing under the Unity Government, rather than being threatened, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Denying claims by some quarters that Islam and the Malay community were under threat under the Unity Government’s administration, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the Pre-Tahfiz programme was a ‘game changer’ in Islamic education.

He said that DAP, as a component party in the political coalition, had never opposed the programme when it was presented in Cabinet meetings.

“They (DAP) are very respectful and concerned of Article 3 in the Constitution, which is the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation, and Article 153, which is the special rights of the Malays and the position of the Malay Rulers,“ he told reporters after officiating the pre-launch of the Penang Kemas Kindergarten Pre-Tahfiz Programme at Perda-Tech Hall, Bukit Panchor, here today.

Commenting further on the programme, Ahmad Zahid said it would also emphasise the importance of other acts of worship, such as prayers, among Kemas kindergarten children.

“Meanwhile, we also do not neglect those from other religions and races who attend the kindergarten. In Unity Kindergartens, for example, civic education is implemented. Similarly, for non-Muslim children attending Kemas kindergartens, the same education is provided,“ he said.

The Kemas Kindergarten Pre-Tahfiz programme is aimed at strengthening Quranic education and adding value to the existing modules to produce young ‘Huffaz’ who master the memorisation of selected surahs from the Quran.

The programme is also one of the strategic blueprints of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in developing comprehensive human capital in rural areas by empowering children with Quranic education from an early age.