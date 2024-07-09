Halal certification adds value to businesses - Zulkfili

SEREMBAN: The proposal to mandate halal certification for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork or alcohol aims to increase business value.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the proposal simplifies the management of halal certificates for the relevant parties, rather than making it more complicated.

“The proposal offers significant benefits and added value for food shop operators who have a halal certificate, as it can attract more customers.

“It’s important to know that anyone can obtain a halal certificate which benefits the shop owners themselves,” he said after officiating at the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) 53rd Muktamar Sanawi here today.

However, he said the key issue is how to create a supportive environment to make it easier for everyone to obtain a halal certificate.

Earlier, it was reported that the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is considering a proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar noted that halal certification is currently optional for food business operators.

On another note, Zulkifli said the Malaysia MADANI initiative, which promotes kindness, care and love within communities, aims to foster harmony and universal well-being.

He emphasised that this approach enhances the progress and understanding of Islamic teachings through comprehensive knowledge.

Meanwhile, ABIM president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin said the convention, attended by 500 participants, sought to reaffirm their commitment to the Malaysia MADANI concept, focusing on economic, humanitarian, environmental and community roles.

“ABIM believes in harnessing people’s strengths to build a Malaysia MADANI society. We need to cultivate a mature, patriotic and ethical society to unify the nation’s social fabric,” he said.