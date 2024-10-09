Halal certification: Teresa Kok ‘s statement recorded

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have completed recording Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok’s statement regarding her comments comments about halal certification.

Kok arrived at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USTJ) D5 Bukit Aman, at 10 am accompanied by her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan, who is also Bangi Member of Parliament.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

“As of noon today, the police have received 50 reports regarding Teresa Kok’s statement. The investigation papers will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers Office (AGC) within two days,“ he said when contacted by reporters.

Meanwhile, Syahredzan said that more than 20 questions were posed to his client and that the police did not seize her mobile phone.

The case is investigated under Section 298 and Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and also Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he said.