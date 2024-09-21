Halal exhibitions should be coordinated for wider impact - Ahmad Zahid

BANGI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that halal product exhibitions and expos at all levels be coordinated to achieve a wider impact and strengthen efforts to boost the halal industry.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Halal Industry Development Council chairman, said Malaysia hosts various halal product exhibitions such as the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), Halal Fiesta Malaysia (Halfest), and the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival (KUD), all of which share the common goal of serving both domestic and international markets.

“The best approach is to gather all exhibitors and halal product manufacturers in one place and invite foreign traders to facilitate business matching and explore opportunities for marketing products internationally,“ he told reporters after launching the entrepreneurs assembly organised by the Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM) here today.

Also present was DPIM president Datuk Mohammad Sahar Mat Din.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that players in the halal industry should not only focus on producing the end product but also consider ingredients and materials manufactured as Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) by consortia formed within DPIM, the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM), and other associations to enable large-scale production for international markets.

“Do not compete and undermine each other with the same products for the same markets. Collaboration is essential to unite products under one brand and market them internationally, as the demand abroad is far greater than domestic demand,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid further announced that starting next year, September would be designated as the annual Halal Product Month.

“This initiative will bring together entrepreneurs and producers of materials and services such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, traditional medicine, herbs, and supplements to meet international market demands,“ he added.

Ahmad Zahid also encouraged entrepreneurs to seize the growing opportunities in the halal industry, noting that halal product exports currently stand at RM53.72 billion, representing 3.8 per cent of the country’s total exports.