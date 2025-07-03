PM Anwar meets Muslim community in Rome to promote moderation

ROME: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim engaged with Italy’s Muslim community during his working visit, reinforcing Malaysia’s commitment to fostering moderation and interfaith harmony. The meeting included key figures from Italy’s Islamic organisations, focusing on countering Islamophobia through dialogue and diplomacy.

Anwar emphasised Malaysia’s role in promoting an inclusive interpretation of Islam, stating, “I reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to promoting Islam that upholds moderation, tolerance and harmony through education, dakwah and international collaboration.” As a gesture of goodwill, he presented a special edition of the Quran and Italian-translated copies to the community.

Italy hosts approximately 2.7 million Muslims, making such engagements crucial for cross-cultural understanding. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the translation of his book, *The Asian Renaissance*, into Italian, praising the efforts of translator Andrea Fais and publisher Stefano Bonilauri.

“This work presents a broad vision of the revival of Asian civilisation through knowledge, culture, and justice,” Anwar said. He described the translation as a bridge between Eastern and Western thought, particularly valuable in today’s divided global climate.

The discussion highlighted the importance of shared values in addressing global imbalances. Anwar expressed hope that the book’s ideas on democracy and justice would inspire further international dialogue.