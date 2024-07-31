Halogen Capital officially launches three world’s first Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first licensed digital asset fund manager Halogen Capital Sdn Bhd has officially launched three world’s first Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency funds for both local and international markets.

The three Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency funds are the Halogen Shariah Bitcoin Fund, Halogen Shariah Ethereum Fund, and Halogen Shariah Crypto Titans Fund.

Halogen Capital, which holds a full Capital Markets Services Licence for fund management from the Securities Commission Malaysia, also launched its non-cryptocurrency fund, Halogen Shariah Ringgit Income Fund.

Founder and chief executive officer Liew Ooi Hann announced that the company has surpassed RM100 million in assets under management (AUM) from over 800 clients.

“Our goal is to build on this momentum and achieve RM1 billion AUM within the next two years and be the global leader in Shariah-compliant digital assets,” he said at the fund’s official launch today.

He said that this launch provides sophisticated investors, such as high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors seeking tailored strategies, with the opportunity to engage with the growing digital asset market.

According to a statement following the launch, Halogen Capital said it currently offers individual, corporate, and institutional investors access to digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the added convenience, tax clarity, and security of a unit trust fund.

The company said its Shariah-compliant funds are supervised by leading Shariah advisors, namely Amanie Advisors and Tawafuq Consultancy.