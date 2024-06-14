Hawker charged with murder of wife

IPOH: A hawker was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife two days ago.

Wong Chun Foo, 56, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate S. Punitha, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Wong is accused of causing the death of Yew Mee Foong, 48, in a house at Kampung Simee between 8.30am and 9.00 am on June 12.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years with a minimum of 12 lashes, upon conviction.

No bail was granted, and the court set Aug 19 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Vachitra Wong Rui Fern appeared for the prosecution while Wong was not represented.

Earlier, Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad reportedly said that the victim was found lying in a pool of blood at her home with three stab wounds to the chest and injuries to the head.