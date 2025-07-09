Borneo Flora Festival: Countdown begins as preparations shift into high gear

LABUAN: With just 17 days to go before the highly anticipated Borneo Flora Festival, federal and local agencies are ramping up joint efforts to ensure the success of what is poised to become Labuan’s flagship event.

The Labuan Corporation, Putrajaya Corporation, Department of Federal Territories, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall are working closely to finalise preparations for the five-day festival, which will be graced by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, on July 26 at the Labuan International Sea Complex.

Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Mohd Sukuran Taib said the event will feature more than 29 themed gardens, each highlighting exotic and endangered plant species, mini landscapes, as well as a variety of soft and hard landscape installations.

“The festival aims to showcase Borneo’s rich biodiversity while promoting tourism, stimulating economic activity, and raising environmental awareness on the island,” he told Bernama today.

Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, who visited the site today to review progress, said the collaboration between the four agencies is crucial, with just over two weeks remaining to complete all landscaping and design works at the venue.

“This is a race against time, but we are confident of delivering an event of international standards. Aggressive promotional efforts are ongoing, not just throughout Malaysia but also in Kalimantan and Brunei, targeting regional visitors who share the Borneo heritage,” he said.

He added that accommodation options in Labuan, including hotels, serviced apartments, and homestays, remain readily available.

“We also expect a number of visitors to make day trips, especially with the Labuan-Kota Kinabalu-Labuan ferry services now operating daily and extended into the night,” he said.

Fadlun expressed optimism the Borneo Flora Festival could replicate the success of the Royal Floria Putrajaya, and establish itself as a signature annual event for Labuan.

“The Sabah government has extended its full support, particularly in facilitating the movement of rare and endangered plants into and out of Labuan for the festival.

“Beyond floral exhibitions, the festival will also showcase the culinary, cultural and artisanal richness of Borneo, offering visitors a multi-sensory experience,” he said.

Fadlun said the Borneo Flora Festival is one of Labuan Corporation’s key tourism initiatives under the Federal Territories’ broader effort to revitalise Labuan’s economy and brand it as a premier eco-tourism and cultural destination in the region. - Bernama