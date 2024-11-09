Headmistress fined RM10,000 for using forged document

IPOH: The Sessions Court here today fined a headmistress from a school in Teluk Intan RM10,000, in default one month jail, for using a forged document to purchase a digital piano three years ago.

Judge Datuk Ibrahim Osman meted out the sentence on Rosnah Mat Zain, 57, after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same Code.

In his judgement, Ibrahim stressed that as a civil servant, the accused should have exercised greater caution in her decision-making.

“This is just the punishment in this world, not yet in the afterlife. Please repent,” he said.

According to the charge, Rosnah was accused of using a forged document as genuine, namely an invoice from a company dated Dec 6, 2021 for the purchase of a Roland digital piano with bench worth RM10,200, knowing there was reason to believe that the document was fake.

The offence was committed at the school on Dec 9, 2021.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuting officer Sharul Azuan Ghazali appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.