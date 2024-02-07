Health Ministry’s MyHelp system records 318 complaints

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 318 complaints have been logged through the MyHelp system, the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) reporting channel for bullying cases, since its launch on Oct 1, 2022.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad reported that among these, 72 complaints were filed by medical officers, with four cases identified as having elements of bullying.

“These four cases are currently under investigation to verify and substantiate,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion for the 2021 and 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) for the Health Ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Dzulkefly further disclosed that another 68 complaints covered various issues such as service matters, promotion applications, transfers and others. However, he did not elaborate on the nature of the remaining complaints.

He said to ensure proper handling of every complaint submitted by graduate medical officers the MyHelp system is fully managed by the ministry’s Integrity Unit.

“The MOH is currently exploring enhanced rights and protection for whistleblowers to ensure their safety,“ he said, adding that this is crucial as they often report against more senior individuals.

Dr Dzulkefly also highlighted that engagement sessions are being conducted through dialogue programmes, enabling graduate medical officers to voice their perspectives and experiences while on duty.

Following debates involving 16 ministries since Thursday, the motion for the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) Annual Report and Financial Statements Act 2021 and 2022 was approved with a majority vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.