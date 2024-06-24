High-risk roadside trees in Perlis have been removed for public safety

KANGAR: Most roadside trees that were found to be structurally weak and deemed a risk to public safety in Perlis have been removed.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said his team had asked the state Forestry Department to conduct a study on these trees before action to remove them was carried out.

“I feel many trees were structurally weak and their removal could not be avoided as we are unable to anticipate when storms will occur. At the same time, we cannot remove all the trees as there will be a decrease in the oxygen level present (in the environment),” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shukri spent time visiting the Perlis Journalists Association (PWP) office here.

Elaborating further, he said that maintenance work will be carried out from time to time to ensure roadside trees in the state will not endanger the safety of the public.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a husband and wife were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an uprooted tree on Jalan Kampung Padang Benta, Simpang Empat near here early yesterday morning. The five-month pregnant wife also miscarried her baby.