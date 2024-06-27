Highway concessionaire CEO held in RM1.6b bribery case

KUALA LUMPUR: Projek Lintasan Kota Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) CEO and two senior employees of the highway concessionaire were among eight people detained on suspicion of involvement in a corruption case involving over RM1.6 billion.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained the CEO, with the title “Datuk”, and seven others on Monday.

The suspects, comprising seven men and a woman, aged between 40 and 50, were apprehended after providing statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“Three of the eight individuals, who are employees of the highway concessionaire, are suspected to have solicited and accepted bribes amounting to over RM1 billion from five company owners in exchange for securing contracts to take over construction work previously managed by another company.

“They are also suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes, amounting to about RM670 million. This is in relation to the construction of a section of another highway project in the Klang Valley. The total value of both projects is RM11 billion,” a source said.

The source also said the CEO, along with two other senior management employees of the company, have been remanded until June 28 while the five company owners have been remanded until today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Prolintas has confirmed several of its employees have been remanded by MACC to assist in an ongoing investigation related to construction contracts.

The highway concessionaire said it would fully cooperate with the relevant authorities.

“We are committed and ready to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure full cooperation in assisting investigations.

“Prolintas remains committed to maintaining integrity and corporate governance at the highest level,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The highway concessionaire manages several highways throughout the Klang Valley, including the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway, Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway, Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway and Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway.