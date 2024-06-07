Hornet fighter jet procurement pending technical report - Adly

TAIPING: The Ministry of Defence will decide on acquiring F/A-18D (Hornet) fighter aircraft after receiving a comprehensive report from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) technical team that visited Kuwait last month.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said they are awaiting the report and will base their decision on its findings, taking into account the needs of both the country and the RMAF.

“Our technical group has made progress during their visit to Kuwait. However, we will make a decision only after receiving and evaluating the complete report from the assessment team,” he told a press conference during the Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme for Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans (PUVET) 2024 here today.

“The acquisition strategy will be determined based on this report, taking into account various factors, before any purchasing decisions are finalised,“ he added.

Last month, a technical team from the RMAF visited Kuwait to assess the potential acquisition of several used aircraft. The outcome of this visit will dictate the actual number of aircraft needed, adjusting from the initial procurement plan.

Regarding the Auditor-General’s Report on the performance of procurement and acceptance of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ships, Adly said it will be debated in Parliament next week.

“The ministry will explain and outline our strategic plan up to 2050 as originally intended. We acknowledge the issues raised in the audit report and will address them during the parliamentary session, “ Adly said.

Meanwhile, a total of 54 MAF veteran entrepreneurs have received grants totaling RM270,000 through the PUVET MAF programme this year.

Adly said the Defence Ministry through the Ex-Serviceman Affairs Corporation (Perhebat), provided grant aid amounting to RM170,000 to 34 MAF veteran entrepreneurs in Perak today.

“This programme, initiated in 2023 and continuing into 2024 with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s cooperation, supports many retired and non-pensionable veterans engaged in entrepreneurship across various fields.

“Supporting their second careers as entrepreneurs is crucial to ensuring our veterans, especially retirees, remain part of the M40 group,“ he said.