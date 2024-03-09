Housewife pleads not guilty to illegal deposit-taking amounting RM23,000

KOTA BHARU: A housewife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of receiving RM23,000 in deposit without a valid license.

Nurmaisarah Azman, 36, was alleged to have committed the offence at a bank on Jalan Mahmood between July 15 and Aug 14 last year.

She was charged under Section 137(1) of the Financial Services Act 2013, which is punishable under Section 137(2) of the same Act, and faced imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM50 million, or both if convicted.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah set bail at RM15,000 with one surety and ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station.

He also set Oct 3 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad, while lawyer Nabila Mohd Noordin represented Nurmaisarah, who has four children.