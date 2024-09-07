HRD Corp: MACC at Kesuma to obtain investigation documents

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was today at the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) to obtain follow-up documents on issues involving Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

A team comprising four MACC officers arrived at Kesuma building, here at about 11.20 am and were later seen entering the building.

It is understood that the MACC team wants to obtain relevant documents at the Regulatory and Enforcement Branch office on level seven of the ministry’s building to assist in the investigation into the HRD Corp case.

After almost an hour, the MACC officers were seen leaving Kesuma building carrying some documents.

On Saturday, MACC confirmed that it had identified several individuals to be interviewed to assist the investigation regarding the HRD Corp issue as revealed in the recent Auditor General’s Report 2/2024.

Recently, Auditor General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi in LKAN 2/2024 was reported to have said that Kesuma is recommended to refer the management of HRD Corp to the relevant enforcement agency following the government company’s failure in the audit.