Husband urges police to find foreign spouse who ran away with daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are actively tracking down a foreign woman who is believed to have run away with her one-year-old daughter without her husband’s knowledge.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police received a report regarding the incident from the woman’s husband at 4.23 pm, yesterday.

“Results of an investigation revealed that both parties are still legally married and police are now still trying to locate the mother and the girl in question,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, he also advised the public not to speculate about the incident and not to upload uncertain statements that could upset the community.