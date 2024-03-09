PETALING JAYA: Speaking at the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that he has always been a Manchester United supporter.

He stated that he isn’t letting Manchester United’s struggles sway his loyalty, even as his grandchildren continue to poke fun at him after every Red Devils’ defeat.

A video snippet of him saying this on social media platform X has gained traction.

“I have always been a Manchester United fan,“ he said. “My grandchildren will tell me, ‘Papa Tok, you are ancient, the history is gone’.

Despite their remarks, Anwar made it clear that his loyalty to the club remains intact.

“I said no, I can’t change,” he said, further adding that his grandchildren support Arsenal and Liverpool.

“This means, interest in sports is widespread, transcending generations,” he noted.

“When my grandchildren come over, they would say Manchester United is defeated again Papa Tok, I can’t stand hearing it,“ he shared, drawing laughter from members of the audience.

The Red Devils were defeated 3-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at their home ground in Okd Trafford on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister announced a RM15 million to elevate the national football team, Harimau Malaya, into a football giant in the Asian region.

“Recalling the many problems of people, especially our young people who are interested in football, I decided to personally monitor and help strengthen the Harimau Malaya team,“ he said.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Muar MP Syed Saddiq are some prominent political figures who are ardent fans of the Red Devils.