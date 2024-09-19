Immigration Department to reform work processes following MACC Chief’s feedback - DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) is conducting a review and will implement extensive reforms to its work processes and service delivery, in response to concerns raised by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

JIM director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said these improvements will be implemented soon.

“We acknowledge the 11 critical weaknesses that have allowed syndicates to exploit counter settings for smuggling foreign nationals,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Azam reportedly said that these weaknesses were the major facors in the lax internal controls, which made it easier for syndicate agents to have access to immigration officers.

In response to the recent arrests of 49 immigration personnel suspected of colluding with syndicates to illegally bring foreigners into the country, Zakaria emphasised JIM’s committment to zero tolerance for such misconduct and its full cooperation with the police and the MACC.

“There will be no leniency for any officer, regardless of rank or position, who misuses their power for personal gain and breaks the law,” he said.

He added that this strict stance aims to ensure the security of the country’s entry points remains intact.

Yesterday, Azam confirmed that his agency had detained 60 individuals, including 50 enforcement officers, suspected of involvement in ‘counter setting’ activities at the country’s entry points. These arrests were made during operations dubbed Op Pump, Op Pump 2.0 and Ops Setting which have been ongoing since Aug 20.