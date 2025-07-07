PGB restores gas supply after bypass pipeline completion in key areas

KUALA LUMPUR: PETRONAS Gas Bhd (PGB) has successfully restored natural gas supply to Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, and Connaught Bridge after completing its new bypass pipeline on July 1, 2025.

The restoration follows strict safety compliance, including approval from the Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH).

PGB emphasised its commitment to public safety, noting that natural gas powers 40 to 50 per cent of Malaysia’s electricity. The company has reinforced the bypass section in Putra Heights with advanced sensors to detect soil and pipe movement, exceeding standard safety measures.

Additional structural supports, including sheet piling, were installed to ensure long-term pipeline stability.

A new permanent pipeline is in development, featuring deeper foundations and improved safety mechanisms to withstand ground shifts. The design includes additional shut-off valves for quicker emergency response.

Beyond infrastructure repairs, PGB has provided over RM2 million in aid, including RM1.38 million directly to affected families and RM25 million for home reconstruction through the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

The company also conducted inspections along the 2,680-kilometre Peninsular Gas Utilisation pipeline using Geopig and Magnetic Flux Leakage technology. No other high-risk areas have been identified.