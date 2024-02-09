Immigration raids e-commerce packaging warehouses, detains 37 illegal immigrants

SHAH ALAM: The Immigration Department today raided two e-commerce packaging and delivery warehouses at Jalan Kebun here on suspicion of harbouring and employing illegal immigrants.

Immigration deputy director-general (operations) Jafri Embok Taha said 37 illegal immigrants, including women, were detained out of 87 individuals inspected during the operation, which began at noon.

“These individuals, aged between 20 and 40, were nationals of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal. They are suspected of committing offences such as lacking identity documents, overstaying, and misusing visit passes.

“Additionally, the employers are suspected of employing and harbouring illegal immigrants and will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he told reporters at the scene.

Jafri cautioned employers against hiring illegal immigrants, adding that stern action would be taken against anyone found committing this offence.

He also urged employers to refrain from using agents to acquire permits and documents for foreign workers and advised them to directly approach the Immigration Department for these matters.

“Employers are advised to come directly to us, as we have never appointed any agents,” he said.

Jafri highlighted that since January this year, a total of 31,196 illegal immigrants have been arrested, while 1,018 employers have been detained for related offences.

During the operation, some foreign workers attempted to flee and hide among stacks of boxes in the warehouse and in the toilets.

However, these attempts were successfully thwarted due to the strict cordon and thorough inspection conducted by the Immigration Department at both premises.