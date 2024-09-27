Increasing prevalence of swinger activities alarming

PETALING JAYA: The increasing prevalence of swinger activities in Malaysia has sparked a call for such behaviour to be curbed immediately so as to prevent further harm to individuals and society as a whole.

Criminologist Datuk Shahul Hamid Abd Rahim has expressed apprehension following recent disclosures by the police that 147,000 subscribers, mostly Malaysians, have used mule accounts linked to these activities.

Although some may view it as a private matter between consenting adults, the public manner in which it is promoted, particularly on online platforms, raises concerns about legality and public decency.

“Swinger” refers to a sexual practice and addiction where married couples get involved in groups engaging in

partner-swapping activities.

“Engaging in swinger activities is not inherently against the law. However, depending on local laws and the nature of the activities, participants could still face legal consequences. The implications often revolve around the potential for public morality offence, rather than the activities themselves, especially in countries like Malaysia where societal values and laws are closely tied to cultural and religious norms,” he said.

In April, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had, in collaboration with the police, dismantled a swinger syndicate operating in Kedah and Johor. The syndicate operated covertly, using online platforms, including Telegram and X.

Their modus operandi involved uploading short video clips on X, with full-length pornographic videos available for purchase at between RM100 and RM400.

On Aug 30, 36 individuals, including public servants and university students, were arrested for suspected involvement in

free-sex activities and partner-swapping.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) deputy director DCP Fadil Marsus said a website served as a platform for people to make acquaintances, share pornographic content and facilitate prostitution.

During a second operation on Aug 27, police raided a condominium in Puchong and arrested two men, a local and a Singaporean, believed to be the website’s owners and suspected to be organising sex parties.

Shahul Hamid said globalisation and exposure to diverse cultures through media and the internet have contributed to the rise of swinger activities in Malaysia, as individuals become more aware of different relationship dynamics.

“This shift doesn’t represent all of Malaysian society, but it reflects how globalisation is influencing relationship views for some, particularly in cities. This exposure can challenge traditional norms and create a space for alternative lifestyles to emerge.”

Shahul Hamid said individuals may be motivated to engage in swinger activities for a variety of reasons, including a desire for sexual exploration, the pursuit of thrill-seeking experiences, or dissatisfaction with their current relationships.

“For some, swinger activities provide an outlet to explore different aspects of their sexuality in a consensual and controlled environment.

“The dissatisfaction with traditional monogamous relationships may lead individuals or couples to seek alternative dynamics that align more closely with their evolving desires and needs.”

Shahul Hamid said the anonymity provided by online platforms plays a critical role in encouraging participation in swinger activities.

He added that individuals may feel more comfortable exploring non-traditional sexual behaviours when they “believe” their identities are protected from public exposure.

“The accessibility of technology allows for the normalisation and dissemination of swinger culture, making it easier for individuals to connect and share experiences.”

Shahul Hamid said there is a noticeable shift in how modern relationships are perceived, especially in urban areas where open relationships and

non-traditional partnerships are becoming more accepted. This has resulted in some individuals feeling more comfortable exploring swinger activities as part of alternative relationship models driven by the desire for personal freedom and the influence of Western ideas.

“This is why it is crucial for law enforcement and community organisations to work together in increasing public awareness about the risks associated with swinger activities,” he said.