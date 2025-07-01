Malaysia leads ASEAN push for regional peace and human rights advancement

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) on Tuesday launched its Thematic Study on the Right to Peace, marking a significant milestone in ASEAN’s move towards implementing a rights-based approach to peace agenda.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the study also offers key policy recommendations to support ASEAN initiatives to respect human rights and implement practices to secure regional peace and security in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

It also reaffirmed that the right to peace is a fundamental human right, and is essential for sustainable development, human dignity, and the enjoyment of all other rights.

Speaking at the launch of the study, Malaysia’s representative to AICHR and AICHR Chair 2025, Edmund Bon Tai Soon, commended the study, describing it as a springboard for actions that strengthen ASEAN’s broad commitment to peace and respect for human rights.

“This thematic study is very important as there are still many regional problems and conflict in ASEAN and also globally.

“Spillover conflict issues that become region-centric cannot always be considered internal affairs of ASEAN Member States. This is reflected in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and ASEAN’s initiatives on conflict prevention, as well as civilian and human rights protection.”

He added that ASEAN is working to address regional and international challenges, including the situation in Gaza and situational conflicts within the region, by taking positions to improve conditions on the ground.

Meanwhile, AICHR will organise a six-part AICHR Regional Training Programme on Human Rights on July 2 to build capacity of ASEAN officials in conflict prevention and to promote sustainable peace through the practical application of human rights principles.

The programme, tilted “Workshops on Intersection Between Conflict and Human Rights: Pathways and Approaches to Peace in ASEAN” also aims to strengthen ASEAN’s collective ability to implement proactive peacebuilding strategies.

Both initiatives demonstrate Malaysia’s leadership as the ASEAN Chair in implementing its inclusivity and sustainability agenda, while reinforcing ASEAN strategic priorities to enhance regional peace, strengthen multilateralism, and foster a resilient, active, and people-centred ASEAN Community.