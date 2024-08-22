Independence Day: Brisk Walk 6,700 steps program held to express spirit of patriotism

PUTRAJAYA: The Brisk Walk 6,700 Steps of a Free Spirit program was held today in conjunction with the 2024 Independence Day and Malaysia Day celebrations at the Ministry of Communications level.

Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said the 6,700 step program was in conjunction with the 67th National Day which will be celebrated on Aug 31, in addition to celebrating the spirit of independence and unity as well as to show the spirit of patriotism.

“During the walk programme, about 150 participants from the Ministry of Communications carried the Jalur Gemilang to express their patriotism towards the country,“ he said when speaking to the media after completing the Brisk Walk 6,700 Steps for Merdeka Jiwa Program, here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said the programme was organised to adopt the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda (ANMS) and encourage programs towards improving the standard of health and quality of life.

He invited all ministries at the federal and state levels, agencies and statutory bodies to encourage activities that fuel the spirit of unity and independence.

Mohamad Fauzi also reminded all parties to together fly the Jalur Gemilang which is quite natural, not torn and not worn, especially in residences, business premises, government and private buildings.