‘Raja Kita’ exhibition among highlights of King’s birthday celebrations in Sarawak

KUCHING, Aug 22 (Bernama) -- An exhibition themed “Raja Kita”, to be held in conjunction with the state-level official birthday celebrations of the 17th King of Malaysia, will provide the people of Sarawak with an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the country’s royal institutions.

Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, who is overseeing the state-level celebrations, said that the exhibition will take place in the foyer of a shopping complex in Kota Samarahan from Sept 5 to 8.

“The exhibition will feature royal regalia, which is expected to be a major attraction as Sarawak does not have a hereditary ruler and some of these items may be unfamiliar to the people in the state,” he told a press conference after chairing the organising committee meeting for the celebrations.

According to him, the exhibition will also showcase photographs and biographies of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, from his childhood through his installation ceremony, and is expected to attract around 10,000 visitors.

Julaihi said that on Sept 5, a multi-faith Thanksgiving service will take place at Dewan Suarah Samarahan, which will be graced by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In addition, he said a special Friday sermon will be delivered on Sept 6 across all mosques in Sarawak. In the afternoon, a Thanksgiving ceremony will take place at Masjid Al-Muttaqin in Kota Samarahan, and will be attended by the Governor of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and their spouses.

Tun Wan Junaidi and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, will also attend a tea reception on Sept 7 at DeTar Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) as part of the celebrations.