Industrial sector encouraged to use high efficiency electric motors - ST

KUALA LUMPUR: The industrial sector is encouraged to use high-efficiency electric motors to optimise electricity use, providing savings for industry players.

The Energy Commission’s (ST) Energy Efficiency and Conservation Unit deputy director, Zulkiflee Umar, said that based on previous studies, most electric motors entering Malaysia do not meet the required minimum level of electrical efficiency.

“When this component is inefficient, the electricity bill will be high. We want to suggest that one day we make this mandatory to ensure that inefficient electric motors no longer enter Malaysia.

“However, the investment is a bit expensive, but in terms of savings, industry players can enjoy savings of 20 to 40 per cent. For example, if their bill is RM100,000 a month, 40 per cent of savings would amount to RM40,000 a month,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme titled ‘Anda Jimat, Poket Selamat’ today.

Zulkiflee said the commission also plans to continue the Sustainability Achieved Via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) 4.0 programme in 2025, though it is still in the application process.

Regarding the practice of using electricity for domestic consumers, ST’s Promotions and External Relations Unit deputy director, Veliana Ruslan, said the public can practice prudent electricity use.

Veliana mentioned that practices such as turning off lights, modems, electrical items, and air conditioners when not in use, as well as cleaning electrical items like dusty fans, can increase electrical efficiency and provide consumers with up to 10 per cent savings.

Regarding the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill 2023, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on June 25, Zulkiflee said the bill aims to promote and regulate the use of energy effectively and comprehensively in Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, on June 25, we obtained the approval from the Dewan Rakyat, and now we are in the process of preparing the rules and guidelines that will be gazetted later,” he said.