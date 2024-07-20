Initiatives to weather economic volatility to be implemented under 17th King’s patronage - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Under the patronage of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia as the 17th monarch, the government and the people will weather global economic fluctuations through new sustainable initiatives to ensure the well-being of the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the firm measures as outlined in the MADANI Economy framework had brought about an encouraging growth rate forecast of 5.8 per cent for the second quarter of this year (2Q 2024).

“This fresh momentum underpinned the trade value figure of RM1.396 trillion.

“The value of new investments approved was RM83.7 billion for the 1Q 2024, 13 per cent higher compared with RM74.1 billion for the same quarter a year ago,“ he said while expressing his congratulations and loyalty on the occasion of the installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th monarch at the Balairung Seri of the Istana Negara, here today.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

Yesterday, the Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) projected the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 5.8 per cent in 2Q 2024, up from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter, the highest since 2Q 2022 at 7.4 per cent.

According to the DOSM website, the official GDP data will be announced on Aug 16, 2024.