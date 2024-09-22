Institutions under MOE affected by floods to continue learning process via PdPR

PUTRAJAYA: Educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) affected by floods and designated as relief centres (PPS) will continue the learning process using the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method.

The ministry said that schools would notify the parents or guardians of the affected students regarding this matter.

“For students at relief centres within school premises, the state education departments (JPN) and district education offices (PPD) have mobilised the Smart Support Team (SST) and Academic Support Team (AST) to assist students with counselling and learning,” it said in a statement today.

As of yesterday, five primary schools and one secondary school in Kedah were still affected by floods, while 36 educational institutions in three states are still serving as relief centres.

This includes 20 primary schools and 16 secondary schools, with 34 relief centres opened in Kedah, and one each in Penang and Perak.

“A total of 1,056 MOE students still at school premises designated as relief centres, while Perlis has fully recovered with all centres closed,” it said, adding that the ministry is continually monitoring the flood situation to ensure the safety of its students and teachers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that MOE will determine the school sessions for affected schools in Kedah, including considering leniency for the involved schools.