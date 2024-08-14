Integrate national values into curriculum at all levels of education - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The transformation of the national education system needs to start by integrating national values ​​into the curriculum at all levels of education to create a generation of competent and ethical future leaders, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said values ​​such as integrity, equality and social responsibility should be taught not only as a moral subject but also as a foundation in all fields of study.

“This can be achieved through a holistic learning approach and an emphasis on delivery methodology in the national education system,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

In the post, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also said that he had attended and officiated the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Top Leadership MADANI Thinkers Programme yesterday.

He said the programme clearly reflected the commitment and seriousness of the government and educational institutions, especially UKM, in driving the country’s development and empowering the future academic and administrative leaders.

“I am confident that, with continuous efforts and close cooperation between the management, lecturers, staff and students, UKM will continue to excel as a centre of excellence and a source of inspiration for future generations, Insya-Allah,” he said.