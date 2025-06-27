‘Gou Li Hao Xi’ – Groundbreaking musical explores mental health with warmth and heart

THE stage is set for a powerful and moving theatrical experience as Gou Li Hao Xi makes its much-anticipated debut at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC) this September. A first-of-its-kind original Mandarin-language musical by KK Wong, the production boldly addresses mental health through uplifting music, dance, and heartfelt storytelling.
Blending vibrant choreography, soul-stirring melodies, and human-centred narratives, Gou Li Hao Xi seeks to destigmatise emotional struggles such as anxiety, depression, and burnout—issues still often unspoken within Asian communities. Instead of a sombre tone, the musical embraces joy, compassion, and hope to encourage healing and connection.
At the heart of the show lies a simple yet resonant message: “Take the first step, and love will be there—every day is a new beginning.”
This 2025 production marks KK Wong’s first role as executive producer, and sees the return of acclaimed director Ryon Lee to the stage after 15 years. Music is helmed by celebrated duo Jiahui Wu and Chan Yi Yi, with each composition and movement crafted to offer solace and strength to those battling emotional turmoil.
The star-studded cast includes Cheryl Lee, Orange Tan, Rickman Chia, Loo Aye Keng, Remon Lim, Wayne Cai, Kopi Lim, Reno Lee, and Terry Ong—who also co-produces the show. Adding fresh energy are four rising stars—Richard Tan, Olio Tan, Andrew Lim, and JY Lim—selected through a nationwide audition.
“In a time where emotional exhaustion is a growing concern, we need art that heals,” said KK Wong. “Through musical theatre, we hope to spark conversations, deepen empathy, and offer audiences both entertainment and comfort.”
In a show of social commitment, part of the proceeds will be donated to the Life Line Association Malaysia, a national mental health support hotline.
Gou Li Hao Xi will run from 26 to 28 September 2025, with tickets priced between RM88 and RM228. A limited-time early bird promotion offers up to 25% off with the code EB25, valid until July 9 on onetix.com.my