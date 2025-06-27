‘Gou Li Hao Xi’ – Groundbreaking musical explores mental health with warmth and heart

THE stage is set for a powerful and moving theatrical experience as Gou Li Hao Xi makes its much-anticipated debut at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC) this September. A first-of-its-kind original Mandarin-language musical by KK Wong, the production boldly addresses mental health through uplifting music, dance, and heartfelt storytelling.

Blending vibrant choreography, soul-stirring melodies, and human-centred narratives, Gou Li Hao Xi seeks to destigmatise emotional struggles such as anxiety, depression, and burnout—issues still often unspoken within Asian communities. Instead of a sombre tone, the musical embraces joy, compassion, and hope to encourage healing and connection.

At the heart of the show lies a simple yet resonant message: “Take the first step, and love will be there—every day is a new beginning.”