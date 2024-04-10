Integration of JPJ with MyDigital ID not cancelled but postponed - MyDigital ID CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: The integration of the use of MyDigital ID with the MyJPJ application has not been cancelled, but instead its use has been postponed, according to MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Mohd Mirza Mohd Noor.

Mohd Mirza said some media reports had misquoted the statement by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook on the use of MyDigital ID and causing confusion and anxiety among the public.

He explained that the delay should not be interpreted as a cancellation, but as part of an overall strategy to ensure the success of this feature and improve the user experience.

“The Minister (Loke) has just announced the postponement of the implementation of the ‘Single Login’ feature, which allows users to log in with only one account. During this suspension period, users can still choose to use their existing MyJPJ login or MyDigital ID to access the application,” he said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, Loke announced that the public does not need to use MyDigital ID to log in to the MyJPJ application from Oct 10.

At the same time, Mohd Mirza said he was aware of several reports of users who are having difficulty accessing the MyJPJ application with their new MyDigital ID, but the number is not many compared to the more than 150,000 users who have successfully registered into the system.

“Any further questions about the MyDigital ID program or related matters, the public is encouraged to contact MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd, the entity responsible for overseeing the implementation of digital ID and related project information,” he said.