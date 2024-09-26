JAIS to investigate 612 individuals linked to GISBH with police cooperation - Selangor Exco

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has received full cooperation from the police (PDRM) to investigate 612 individuals linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr. Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, said the investigations are conducted under the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment 1995.

He said this update was provided by JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad during a briefing regarding actions taken against GISBH, as directed by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Following the launch of Ops Global by PDRM on Sept 11, JAIS formed a special committee led by Mohd Shahzihan to address the police’s arrests.

Among the 612 individuals, 386 are classified as rescued victims who will be interviewed, while 184 are persons of interest (OYDs) undergoing investigation for potential prosecution. The status of 42 individuals is still pending classification by PDRM.

“As of this afternoon, JAIS has arrested over 100 OYDs for investigation and recording of statements,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammad Fahmi added that these individuals will be investigated under Sections 7, 8, 10, 12 (c), and 13 of the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment 1995, as well as Sections 106 and 119 of the Selangor Islamic Administration Enactment 2003 (Amendment 2016) .

They are also subject to investigation under Sections 40 and 124 of the Islamic Family Law (Selangor) Enactment 2003.

He said the special committee has appointed eight investigating officers (IOs) to pursue investigations into several key cases involving high-profile individuals connected to GISBH.

The arrests made by PDRM are expected to facilitate JAIS in submitting cases to the Selangor Syariah Prosecution Department.

Mohammad Fahmi also announced that the state government plans to collaborate with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to establish a streamlined mechanism for verifying information related to GISBH, which is alleged to collect money or donations from Muslims through charitable organisations for its own benefit.

He said this mechanism will empower the public to confirm the legitimacy of any fundraising efforts aimed at supporting and promoting Islam or benefiting Muslims, in accordance with Islamic law.

“This initiative will help ensure that the donations from sincere and well-intentioned Muslims are not exploited by individuals or entities seeking to take advantage of their goodwill and religious sentiments,“ he added.