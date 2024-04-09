PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has shared that five popular restaurant chains in Malaysia do not hold its halal-issued certification.

In a statement, cited by theSun, the department confirmed a letter was issued following an inquiry made through Jakim’s Public Complaint Management System (SISPAA).

“Based on checks in the JAKIM MYeHALAL system, the halal status of Johnny’s Restaurant, Black Canyon, Dolly Dim Sum, Mr. Dakgalbi, and Bungkus Kaw Kaw premises are not holders of the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

“Therefore, the response provided by this Department was generated through the Public Complaint Management System,” clarified Jakim in a post on its Facebook page.

Jakim added that upon further review via the Malaysia Halal Portal, Ayam Penyet Best restaurant chain only has four outlets that hold a valid Malaysian Halal Certification.

In order to a secure a Halal certificate, there are a few steps, one has to follow, which includes submitting the Halal certificate application to Jakim, having one’s premise inspected, and the approval of Halal certificate.

Typically, the certificate is valid for two years.

