JAKIM to conduct outreach mental health programmes at grassroots level

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and its subsidiary agencies will conduct outreach programmes focusing on the propagation of Islam, human development, and Syariah psycho-spiritual therapy at the grassroots level to address mental health issues.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the Family, Social, and Community Service Centres operated by JAKIM and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will also concurrently continue with their community programmes.

“Mosques under JAKIM and JAWI’s management have also been directed to intensify awareness programmes on mental health issues among the public,“ he said.

He added that the other agencies involved are the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM).

Mohd Na’im emphasised that the department took note of the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, which revealed that one million or 4.6 percent of Malaysians aged 15 and above suffer from depression.

He elaborated that the results of the Ministry of Health (MOH) survey showed that the number of people experiencing depression has doubled from 2019 to 2023, with nearly half of them having contemplated self-harm or suicide.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) considers this issue deserving of attention from all parties to support MOH in addressing it.”

“We are confident that the strategic cooperation of all parties will strengthen efforts to address mental health issues,“ he said.