JBSN-Think City partnership vital for youth empowerment - Hannah

PUCHONG: The National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) is urged to collaborate with Think City to reach out to People’s Housing Programme (PPR) areas in an effort to steer the youth towards a positive lifestyle, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the second Kita-Untuk-Kita (K2K) Youth Conference here today, Hannah said JBSN, an agency under the Youth and Sports Ministry, has initiatives focused on the youth through the Rakan Muda programme, which could benefit those in PPR areas.

“JBSN exists in every district and is responsible for addressing youth-related issues and implementing suitable youth programmes.

“So, I want them to work together with Think City, go to PPR areas and see what programmes can be conducted together,” she said.

Think City is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, established in 2009 to create more equitable urban sustainability for the common good.

Hannah said the collaboration would also prevent any overlap in youth-related programmes implemented by JBSN and Think City, which is in line with the government’s aspiration to avoid wastage.

Regarding the K2K Youth Conference, the minister said the programme aligns with the objective of empowering PPR, as it discussed specific issues such as social problems, the need for recreational spaces and other related matters.

“However, I hope the speakers can provide more data so that government agencies can better understand their voices and problems and find solutions together.

“For example, when the youth say the concept or design of PPR needs to be more comfortable, it is a good issue for the Housing and Local Government Ministry to look into,” she said.

The K2K Youth Conference is an initiative to train and produce a new generation of quality young leaders in line with the country’s needs. This conference empowers participants with debating, discussing and problem-solving skills in a parliamentary-like setting.

The programme features youth from 10 public housing areas, namely Seri Selangor Public Housing (PA), Seri Sarawak PA, Hang Tuah PA, Seri Cempaka PPR, Seri Kota PA, Taman Mulia PPR, Seri Sabah 3A PA, Desa Tun Razak PPR, Kampung Baru HICOM PPR and Lembah Subang 1 PPR.

The K2K programme, supported by the Finance Ministry through the national budget, aims to improve the quality of life and livability in public housing and focuses on empowering public housing residents, particularly the youth.