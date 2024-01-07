JKDM seizes 30kg drug worth RM3.2 million at KLIA

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized about 30 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM3.2 million in two operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA Terminal 2) and the KLIA cargo free zone here, recently.

Central Zone Customs assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said in an operation on June 16, a 33-year-old local man, who was bound for a flight to Miri, Sarawak, was arrested when attempting to check in a box, which he claimed to contain food, at the counter at about 7.30 pm.

“Inspection of the box found it contained 15 compressed white crystals suspected to be ketamine filled in tea packets.

“The packets are then placed in food boxes labelled instant noodles. The drug, weighing about 15,181 kg, is estimated to be worth RM760,000,“ she told a press conference here today.

She said the modus operandi used by the syndicate involved was to self-check in the baggage.

Another operation was conducted on June 19 during which the Customs seized a courier package, pledged as “Njoy Caramel Cubes”, at the Cargo Free Zone area of the KLIA in Sepang.

“Following an inspection, the package was found containing 15 thermoses labelled ‘Lavender 1000mL’ suspected to contain Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills weighing about 14,663 kg with a market value of RM2.5 million,“ she said.

She said the package originated from a European country.

“We are checking with the Companies Commission Malaysia (CCM) the name of the company stated as the recipient of the package,“ she said, adding that the two cases are being investigated under Section 39(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In another development, Norlela said the Customs Department arrested a foreign national at the KLIA Terminal 1 here last June for attempting to leave the country with cash of RM572,563 and SGD 24,500 in his luggage.

“The traveller did not pledge the amount of cash to be taken out of Malaysia and the act is a breach of Regulation 55(1)(b) of the Customs Regulations 2019,“ she said.