JKDM seizes bird’s nests worth RM1.57 million seized at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized nine sacks containing 196 kilogrammes (kg) of bird’s nests worth RM1.57 million at KLIA Terminal 1’s Free Trade Zone Ground Team Red (GTR) warehouse.

Central Zone Customs principal assistant director Norlela Ismail said the seizure occurred on July 31 at around 6.15 pm.

The bird’s nests were imported from a neighbouring country without a valid import permit.

“The syndicate falsely declared the goods as transshipment cargo destined for foreign countries after previous seizures by authorities”, she said in a statement today.

The modus operandi involved importing the bird’s nests without proper permits and listing the shipping agent company as the consignee on flight documents.

The case is under investigation for violating Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1957, which covers importing prohibited goods without a valid permit.

Meanwhile, on August 4, at around 2.15 am, Norlela said the department seized 15.30 kg of drugs valued at RM55,530 at KLIA Terminal 1 and arrested a local passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The passenger initially claimed to carry only bird’s nests, but a search revealed 27 packages of suspected marijuana in the luggage.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which, if convicted, could result in the death penalty, life imprisonment, or 12 lashes.

In another development, Norlela reported that on July 9, JKDM seized four pallets containing 46 cases of cigarettes, totaling 322,000 sticks and 46 boxes of clothing at the MAS Kargo warehouse in the FCZ.

“The seized goods, valued at RM32,000, with duties and taxes amounting to RM215,740 were falsely declared as clothing,”she said.

The case is also being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1957 for importing prohibited goods without a valid permit.