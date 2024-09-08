JKM monitors progress, well-being of Zayn Rayyan’s younger brother - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will continue to monitor the progress and well-being of the younger brother of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Abdul Matiin, who is now under his grandaunt’s care.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in a statement today, said the ministry remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of children.

She said the actions taken by JKM were in accordance with the law and the responsibilities entrusted to the department.

“All procedures undertaken are for the child’s best interest.

“JKM will continue to monitor the child’s progress and condition throughout the two-month interim period with the cooperation of the eligible and suitable person (OYLS) (the child’s grandaunt),” she said.

The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today granted a temporary custody order for Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s younger brother, to his grandaunt, for two months, effective from today.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman issued the ruling during proceedings, which were attended by the Selangor JKM and lawyer Nurul Ikrimah Mohd Raya, who represented Zayn Rayyan’s family.

Nancy also urged the public to report cases of child abuse or neglect via Talian Kasih at 15999, WhatsApp at 019-261 5999, or by contacting the Royal Malaysia Police.

The Selangor JKM previously obtained a two-month temporary custody order for the child, issued by the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court under Section 25 (2) of the Child Act 2001.

The application for custody was made after the child’s parents were charged on June 13 in the Sessions Court with neglecting their autistic child in a manner that could cause physical harm.

On Dec 6 last year, the body of Zayn Rayyan was discovered in a stream, near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, after he was reported missing the day before.

The post-mortem revealed that the child had sustained injuries to his neck and body, suggesting that he may have been killed in self-defence against the perpetrator.