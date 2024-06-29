Johor govt files police report against defamatory claims involving Tunku Mahkota Ismail

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has lodged a police report regarding defamatory statements against the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail, alleging his involvement in a RM20 million bribery case.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said his administration views the matter seriously and will not compromise with anyone who stirs issues that could jeopardise national harmony and sovereignty.

“We see this as a malicious attempt to undermine the institution of the monarchy and is a of display irresponsible, disrespectful behaviour.

“The state government has filed a police report on this matter and urges authorities to investigate and take decisive action against those involved in spreading the allegations,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

At the same time, Onn Hafiz hoped that the issue should not be prolonged to the extent that it affects the sovereignty of the royal institution, which could threaten state and national harmony as well as the unity of the multi-ethnic society.

Earlier, statements alleging Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s involvement in a RM20 million bribery case with MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin made its rounds on WhatsApp and social media.