Johor retiree loses RM310,000 to fake police officer

PETALING JAYA: A Johor retiree recently learnt a hard lesson when she lost RM310,000 in her life savings by an individual pretending to be a police officer.

Batu Pahat’s acting OCPD, Superintendent Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, stated that the 60-year-old victim lodge a report following the June 3 incident, as reported by The Star.

“The victim stated on May 6, she received a call from a man who introduced himself as a police officer from the Perak police contingent.”

“The caller told the victim she was listed among the suspects who will be arrested for money laundering and all her assets would be frozen,” he said.

He added that the suspect instructed the victim to provide her banking information and details, claiming it was needed for an investigation by the National Audit Department.

On May 19, the victim transferred RM66,050 to two different bank accounts through several transactions. However, on Monday (June 3), when the victim checked her account via online banking, she discovered her savings had been wiped out.

“The total loss suffered by the victim came to RM310,995,” he stated.

He said the case is under investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He also urged the public to exercise caution when receiving calls from unknown numbers and to verify any suspicious instructions with the relevant authorities.

