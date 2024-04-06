PETALING JAYA: Former World No.1 Malaysian doubles badminton player Tan Boon Heong has shared how he had once lost RM2.5 million in an investment scam.

Tan took to social media to share his ordeal following the news of badminton player, Lai Pei Jing who was scammed of almost all of her savings by a fraud group.

“Seeing my fellow badminton friends getting scammed reminds me of when I was scammed too. Every experience of being deceived makes you grow up. That’s life.

“You have to go through all the wrong paths, no one can avoid them. Remember, if you invest your hard-earned money into someone else’s pocket, getting it back is very difficult. It’s better to focus on things you can control,” wrote Boon Heong on his Facebook page.

According to New Straits Times, Boon Heong went on a livestream session via Facebook to share about how he was scammed twice by people he knew.

He shared how he was scammed twice, once for US$500,000 (RM2.3 million) and another time for RM160,000.

“If you really want to invest, you should be the ‘banker,‘ not the ‘player,” said Boon Heong, adding that people who are interested in investing should perform their due diligence and understand the risks of the investment.

“I neither know how much my fellow shuttler was scammed for, nor do I know the details of the scam. My purpose in going live is just to remind everyone to be cautious when investing.”

